Rockstar Games made headlines this week following leaked footage of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar responded to the leak and confirmed that the footage was in fact from early development stages of the upcoming game. The company confirmed that the footage was released by an ‘unauthorised third party’.

So, when will the highly anticipated game be released? Here’s everything we know so far about Grand Theft Auto VI.

When is the Grand Theft Auto VI release date?

There is no official release date that has been confirmed by Rockstar Games as of yet, however, rumours suggest that it could be released in late 2024 or early 2025.

This means that the sequel game could come 11-12 years after GTA V was first released.

While little is known about the game Rockstar has confirmed that the development for GTA VI is well underway, and this was confirmed by the footage leak.

What has Rockstar Games said about the leak?

The message from Rockstar was posted to their social media account and confirmed that the leak was in fact real.

The statement read: “We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorised third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto.

“At the time, we did not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.

“We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way.

“Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations.

“We will update you on this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.”

What city will Grand Theft Auto VI be set in?

Rockstar has only confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI is under development, and has not yet announced a backdrop for the game.

Previous games have been set in the likes of Vice City which is based on Miami, San Andreas which is based on San Francisco, Liberty City which is based on New York as well as many others.

However, one of the most exciting pieces of news to come from the leak is that it seemed to confirm that the game will return to a previous city featured in the game.

This was discovered when eagle eyed fans zoomed in on the rear of a police car.

The letters on the car read VCDP most likely stand for Vice City Police Department. However, the number plate, which is likely to just be a placeholder, reads San Andreas.

Rockstar has confirmed that the leak was true, however, these two pieces of evidence suggest two possibilities.

What can we expect from Grand Theft Auto VI?

Rockstar is yet to confirm any of the GTA VI characters or storyline, but there have been rumours that there will be a female protagonist.