The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off is back with 11 bakers all hoping to be crowned Star Baker.

The Channel 4 show is known for its great challenges, creativity and fabulous themes that change every week.

Each week the bakers will complete three challenges in line with the theme - a signature, a technical, and a showstopper.

The judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding will return to show for another year. All of whom will be keeping an eye out for any mistakes or not on theme bakes.

So, what is this weeks theme for the bakers? Here’s everything you need to know about this weeks episode of The Great British Bake Off.

When is the Great British Bake Off on?

The Great British Bake Off twitter account confirmed earlier this year that the show would be returning on Tuesday 13 September. Fans will be able to cathc a new episode every Tuesday.

The tweet read: “In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something…The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday, 13 September at 8pm!”

What is this week’s Great British Bake Off theme?

The second week of the show will be Biscuit Week.

The signature challenge is for each baker to produce ilusion macarons - they will be judged not only on how well baked they are but on the similarity in appearance and size of each mini cake.

The second technical of series 13 the bakers will be given ingredients and a vague method hidden under a shroud of gingham, they’ll be left to work out the recipe for “a fruity favourite”.

For the showstopper, the bakers will be tasked with making a 3D mask made entirely from biscuits.

How to watch The Great British Bake-off

The show will once again be shown on Channel 4, and fans can tune in at 8pm to get a first look at the latest episodes.

If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.

The Great British Bake-off 2022 line-up

Channel 4 released the full list of baking hopefuls who will take to the tent this autumn earlier this year.

They include: