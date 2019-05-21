Greggs is giving away free breakfast rolls this week - but only for Vodafone customers

Few things are better than a sausage or bacon roll to kick start the day - and this week Greggs is giving them away for free.

The freebie deal is limited to Vodafone customers only, who can pick up a roll every morning until 11am.

The freebie deal is limited to Vodafone customers only

For a limited period

The offer entitles customers to a Greggs breakfast roll - with options including bacon, sausage or omelette - every morning until Saturday 25 May.

It is available for all pay monthly and pay as you go mobile customers, although those on pay as you go need to have topped up recently. To redeem your free breakfast, you simply need to have the Vodafone app.

How to claim it

The offer is only valid this week, ending on Sunday 25 May (Photo: Greggs)

Vodafone customers need to sign up for Vodafone VeryMe rewards to claim the offer.

To access it, you will need to download the latest version of the My Vodafone app to your phone.

The offer is only valid this week, ending on Sunday 25 May, and it must be redeemed within two hours of claiming your code.