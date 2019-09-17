Hibs v Hearts: the best pubs for Hearts fans to watch the Edinburgh derby

While their rivals have only notched one victory so far, Hearts currently sit dead bottom of the table, victory-less, with a paltry two points to show for their efforts so far.

This makes Sunday's Edinburgh Derby about as close to a must-win fixture as a September league game can be.

Picture: The Tynecastle Arms

After the angry protests following the loss to Motherwell last weekend, Craig Levein will be all the more eager to set things right with a derby triumph.

The teams will meet at Easter Road for a 3.00pm kick-off and the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

With the capital sure to be a-buzz for this early-season clash, here's a quick rundown of the best bars in which to soak up the spectacle if you're a hearts fan.

Read More: Craig Levein is adamant he can turn things around despite the Hearts fans’ protests

Picture: Belushi's

The Tynecastle Arms

(92-94 Gorgie Rd, EH11 2NP)

As the nearest pub to Hearts' home ground, the Tynecastle Arms is known primarily as the place to go for a pre-match pint before home games.

When the action's taking place elsewhere, though, the pub's giant screen and lively atmosphere makes it the perfect home base for Hearts fans not making the journey.

The bar was once run by legendary Hearts keeper Jim Cruickshank, so there's some serious Jambos voodoo at work here.

Read More: Hearts legend inundated with messages of support after suffering heart attack

Murrayfield Sports Bar

(22 Westfield Rd, EH11 2QR)

With 16 TV screens and two large projectors, the Murrayfield Sports Bar has established itself as one of the premier destinations for locals looking to take in a game.

Having declared itself “Gorgie's No.1 fun, family sports bar” it's the perfect place for Hearts fans who want to enjoy the game in a relaxed, family-friendly environment.

With its high-end darts area and 50p pool tables, there's also plenty to distract you if the game goes awry.

Athletic Arms

(1-3 Angle Park Terrace, EH11 2JX)

Serving since 1897, the bar is more commonly known as the Diggers thanks to its location – snugly nestled between two graveyards. A taste for morbid humour always serves a football fan well.

Full of history, the Diggers is traditional to the bone - kitted out with a marble bar top, wooden floors and polished tall fonts.

A bar that takes pride in its traditional ales and whiskys, it boasts a gantry of some 250 single malts – all served in 35ml measures, which are sure to take the edge off even the most nerve-racking game.

Footlights Bar & Grill

(7 Spittal St, EH3 9DY)

Footlights isn't attached to any particular football team. It isn't even attached to any particular sport – instead providing an all-purpose arena for sports fans of all kinds and colours to relax with a drink.

Serving food from 10 till 10, its a great place to book a booth and enjoy a meal while taking in the game on one of the bar's projector screens.

The menu features everything from classic footie fare like the steak and ale pie, to more elegant offerings like the salmon fillet burger.

They can't guarantee that the football won't leave you broken-hearted, but they can promise you'll walk away with a nice full stomach.

Belushi's

(13 Market St, EH1 1DE)

Another great one for those not looking to party with the die-hards, Belushi's lets you take in a game in laid-back environment while taking your pick from a mouth-watering menu of global comfort foods.

Make no mistake though, though it might not stick to a particular team, Belushi's is a serious sports bar.

As well as the usual array of HD TVs and awesome projector screens, it offers a range of snug "cave" spaces for those looking to hunker down and focus on nothing but the game at hand.

Sometimes, after a particularly trying match, there's no place better to retreat to than a Jagermeister Cave.