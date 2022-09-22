Hocus Pocus 2: When it is out, how to watch and full list of cast members

The highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 will arrive on Disney+ just in time to kick off the spooky season.

The haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic featuring the delightfully wicked Sandersonsisters played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Fans of the cult classic, begging for a sequel and teased with one for years, were elated when the film was officially announced in May 2021.

Disney released the first trailer for the sequel in late June to the delight of fans across the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2 (Photo: Disney/Matt Kennedy)

Any doubts on the demand for a sequel almost 20 years after the original were smashed when the trailer gained more than 40 million views in under 24 hours.

Fans were also given a second trailer at the D23 Expo on 9 September which gave fans the exciting news that the beloved Billy Butcherson, played by Doug Jones, would also be returning to the cast.

So, when is Hocus Pocus 2 out and how can you be the first to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about the spooky sequel.

When is Hocus Pocus 2 out?

The long-awaited sequel for Hocus Pocus will be released on Friday, September 30 on Disney+ .

How to watch Hocus Pocus 2

Fans can watch the highly anticipated return of the Sanderson sisters on Disney+ exclusively.

The movie will be free to watch for subscribers of the streaming platform. If you are not already subscribed you can sign up today and get a subscription for £7.99 a month.

Purchase an annual subscription and you will get 12 months of Disney+ for the price of 10.

Disney+ can be accessed via the app using your phone, tablet, computer or TV, as well as some game consoles like the PS4.

Full cast list of Hocus Pocus 2

The 1993 original contained some of the most iconic characters in Halloween movie history, so fans were pleased when some of them were confirmed to be returning, including:

Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Kathy Najimy as Winifred Sanderson

Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson

The film will also feature new characters, including the three teenagers who become the target of the Sanderson Sisters. The new confirmed characters are:

The Sanderson Sisters are accidentally summoned nearly 30 years after the events of the first Hocus Pocus film (Photo: Disney/Matt Kennedy)

Whitney Peak as Becca

Lilia Buckingham as Cassie

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy

Hannah Waddingham as The Witch

Tony Hale as Jefery Traske

Sam Richardson as Gilbert

Roy Gutierrez as Mike

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté, and Kahmora Hall will portray drag queens impersonating Winifred, Mary, and Sarah.

Who will not be returning in Hocus Pocus 2?

Unfortunately, not all of the original characters could return when filming began in October 2021.

Thora Birch who played the sweet Dani Dennison had scheduling conflicts that meant she had to decline the role.

The American Beauty actress spoke to digital spy in May 2022 and said: "Everybody tried so hard to make that happen and it just didn’t, but everybody tried so hard,"

Main protagonist and Dani’s big brother, Max played by Omri Katz, as well as his love interest Allison played by Vinessa Shaw will also not be returning.

Director Anne Fletcher spoke on the decision and said: "We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you’re like, how do we make this work?"

"It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it because we did talk about it – painstakingly. You’re trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo.

"People would say, ‘They could be in the background!’ and I’m like, really? You’re going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You’re not going to be satisfied, you’re going to be angry."

Katz has said that while he would have ‘loved to be involved’, he holds no grudges and will be watching the sequel.

One non-returning character that upset fans was Jason Marsdan as Thackery Binx. A black cat was featured in the trailer but Marsdan confirmed it was not him.