A unique opportunity to acquire a 19th century church conversion three-bedroom home with enclosed walled private gardens has arisen, at offers over £670,000.

Situated in the picturesque and historic village of Temple, this wonderful property at Shillinghall boasts spacious and flexible family accommodation over two floors, and the current owners have lived there for in excess of 40 years.

There is a driveway which provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles and an outhouse which provides good storage. The Midlothian property benefits from many original features throughout including beautiful Gothic diamond-paned windows.

Early viewing is highly recommended. Viewings, Sunday 2-4pm, or by appointment, contact Lindsays on 0131 229 4040.

