A 17th-century, C-listed townhouse in the Queensferry Conservation Area, offering breathtaking views of the Firth of Forth, is currently available to buy at offers over £345,000. A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this rarely available property in the heart of South Queensferry at 16 Edinburgh Road, providing breathtaking views over the Firth of Forth towards the historic bridges.
1. Garden view
There is a good sized private, terraced, garden to the rear of the property with seating areas providing stunning panoramic views over the Firth of Forth and historic Forth Bridge, all the way to Fife and beyond. There is also a rear access gate from Stoneycroft Lane. Please note a neighbouring property has shared right of access leading to their own garden. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
2. Living room
The light and airy living room with ample space for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
3. Stunning views
Both bedrooms and reception room offer spectactular views of the Firth of Forth and Forth Bridge. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography
4. Kitchen
The stylish and modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography