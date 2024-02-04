News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: 17th-century C-listed townhouse offering breathtaking views of the Firth of Forth

South Queensferry home in postcard-perfect location

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 4th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

A 17th-century, C-listed townhouse in the Queensferry Conservation Area, offering breathtaking views of the Firth of Forth, is currently available to buy at offers over £345,000. A fantastic opportunity has arisen to purchase this rarely available property in the heart of South Queensferry at 16 Edinburgh Road, providing breathtaking views over the Firth of Forth towards the historic bridges.

To view this home, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

1. Garden view

There is a good sized private, terraced, garden to the rear of the property with seating areas providing stunning panoramic views over the Firth of Forth and historic Forth Bridge, all the way to Fife and beyond. There is also a rear access gate from Stoneycroft Lane. Please note a neighbouring property has shared right of access leading to their own garden. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

2. Living room

The light and airy living room with ample space for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

3. Stunning views

Both bedrooms and reception room offer spectactular views of the Firth of Forth and Forth Bridge. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

4. Kitchen

The stylish and modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

