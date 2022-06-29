Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth.

A bright and colourful 2-bedroom flat with delightful interior design and stylish touches throughout

An impressive, beautifully presented traditional top floor flat, pleasantly situated within the highly sought-after Polwarth area, within easy reach of the city centre and excellent local amenities.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:10 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 3:11 pm

The property, which is in true move-in condition, comprises a secure entry system, welcoming entrance hallway, spacious and bright bay-windowed lounge with lovely original features, useful box room ideal for a home office/study, excellent sized modern fitted kitchen with dining room recess, well-proportioned principal bedroom, further double bedroom, and an attractive shower room.

Externally, there is a beautifully maintained communal garden located to the rear of the property, while permit/metered parking is available to the front and surrounding area.

On the market with Neilsons for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth

Front of building (top floor flat).

Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth

Hall.

Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth

Hall.

Polwarth Crescent, Polwarth

Lounge.

