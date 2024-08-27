A brush stroke of genius as artist and developer collaborate to create property art

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Edinburgh’s most surprising artists has collaborated with prestigious property developer AMA Homes to bring a new level of creativity to its show homes.

Jason Miller, joint managing director of the Charlie Miller hairdressing empire, is known across the globe for his sensational scissor skills.

However, Jason, who has styled the hair of A-list actresses like Kim Cattrall and Meg Ryan at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, has also built a reputation as one of the Capital’s most established artists.

Now, in a further artistic development, he has recently collaborated with esteemed Edinburgh developers, AMA Homes, displaying his artwork in the show home of the newly launched Village View development, in Edinburgh’s exclusive Dean Village.

Behnam Afshar and Jason Miller

Speaking about this exciting new partnership, Jason said it was an engaging way of offering prospective buyers a whole new experience.

“So much buying is done online now, that there is an opportunity to be a lot more creative when buyers are visiting an actual place.

“People make an appointment to view the property then come across my artwork as they’re looking round. It’s pop-up art in a new property. It’s unexpected - and different – and a great talking point.”

Talking about the new partnership, Jason added: “This collaboration between two established Edinburgh businesses that are both family-run creates a great narrative – and that’s what people are increasingly looking for – an interesting, authentic story.”

Although he’s spent much of his life working with and developing the Charlie Miller brand, (his father was the founder, Charlie Miller), Jason turned his creative skills to canvas more than 20 years ago – when he and his family moved to a new home in Edinburgh’s Trinity area.

“We couldn’t really afford the sort of artwork I liked for the new house, so I thought, why not have a go at painting your own. It then became a passion of mine,” he said.

Since then, Jason, a self-taught artist, has built a loyal following, with one of his first paintings fortunate enough to be featured in Edinburgh’s prestigious Open Eye Gallery. In the following years, his growth evolved organically, supported by Ian Smith Interior Design, Arusha Gallery, and Gallery Ten in the West End.

The bold colour and textures of his abstract work also caught the eye of AMA Homes, who thought his art would add a whole new dimension to its Village View show home.

Village View is a prime example of AMA Homes' dedication to creating sophisticated and high-quality residential spaces. Located in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Dean Village, the first phase of the development features a collection of 13 luxury apartments and a 3,443 square foot penthouse designed to blend seamlessly with the area’s rich history. Expansive windows provide stunning views of the Water of Leith and surrounding greenery, while high-end finishes and thoughtful layouts cater to contemporary living.

Jason added: “Village View is an absolutely beautiful development, and the show home is a lovely canvas to show off my work, with its high ceilings and windows, interesting details and lovely finish.

“The art gives it a new dimension, and a lovely, homely feel.”

Often taking his inspiration from interiors or images seen in magazines or on Instagram, Jason said he liked creating juxtapositions with his artwork.

“I love creating unexpected unions, a modern painting in an old house can look really good.”

Describing his approach to art, he said: “I create moods for spaces.”

He added: “Working with AMA Homes, also a family run Edinburgh business, just as Charlie Miller is, is a great partnership. It’s different. It’s two quality brands collaborating. And it’s an authentic happening and not contrived.”

Behnam Afshar, Group Marketing & Sales Director at AMA homes said: “What better setting to hang these eye-catching artworks than our magnificent Village View show home.

“Jason’s work adds a whole new dimension to viewing a property and enriches the experience of any prospective buyer.”

Behnam added: “The Charlie Miller brand is a great match for AMA Homes – we both pride ourselves on a reputation for delivering quality and we look forward to working with Jason and the team in future projects.”

Village View is AMA Homes latest development of luxury apartments and townhouses in a prime city centre location, overlooking the beautiful Dean Village. The first phase of the development consists of 13 modern apartments within the conversion of an Edwardian former coach works, called Douglas House.

Currently available in the first phase is a selection of two and three bedroom apartments, as well as the penthouse, which boasts panoramic views over Edinburgh. Prices start at £800,000 for a spacious two bedroom apartment.

To find out more about Village View, or to book an appointment to visit the development, please visit www.ama-villageview.co.uk or call Behnam Afshar on 07967 322 025.