The four bedroom home is currently for sale for offers over £780,000.
The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is located on the top floor, where a balcony also offers views of Edinburgh Castle and Baberton Golf Course.
The principal bedroom is located on the first floor and has a dressing room and ensuite shower room. There are also three other double bedrooms in the property.
Take a look through our gallery to see inside the property and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.
