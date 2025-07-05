A look inside this quirky and modern Juniper Green townhouse with balcony, garden and home gym

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Jul 2025, 14:26 BST

A quirky, modern townhouse in Juniper Green is on the market and comes complete with a balcony and large garden.

The four bedroom home is currently for sale for offers over £780,000.

The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is located on the top floor, where a balcony also offers views of Edinburgh Castle and Baberton Golf Course.

The principal bedroom is located on the first floor and has a dressing room and ensuite shower room. There are also three other double bedrooms in the property.

Take a look through our gallery to see inside the property and to arrange a viewing, visit the ESPC website.

This quirky townhouse in Juniper Green is up for sale.

1. Exterior

This quirky townhouse in Juniper Green is up for sale. | ESPC

The open plan living and kitchen area has plenty of space for a large dining table.

2. Dining area

The open plan living and kitchen area has plenty of space for a large dining table. | ESPC

The kitchen is open plan and has a large island in the middle.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is open plan and has a large island in the middle. | ESPC

The top floor is the heart of the home with an open plan living, kitchen and dining area.

4. Living room

The top floor is the heart of the home with an open plan living, kitchen and dining area. | ESPC

