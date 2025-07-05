The four bedroom home is currently for sale for offers over £780,000.

The open plan kitchen, dining and living area is located on the top floor, where a balcony also offers views of Edinburgh Castle and Baberton Golf Course.

The principal bedroom is located on the first floor and has a dressing room and ensuite shower room. There are also three other double bedrooms in the property.

Take a look through our gallery to see inside the property

Exterior This quirky townhouse in Juniper Green is up for sale.

Dining area The open plan living and kitchen area has plenty of space for a large dining table.

Kitchen The kitchen is open plan and has a large island in the middle.