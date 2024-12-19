A showcase of local talents as award-winning Cala Homes unveils trio of showhomes in South Queensferry

The homebuilder has unveiled a brand new four-bedroom Showhome of Support, as well a three-bedroom showhome and three-bedroom show apartment at Rosebery Wynd

Local businesses from in and around South Queensferry have been put in the spotlight by Cala Homes (East) as it unveiled its second ‘Showhome of Support’ within the area.

Situated within the homebuilder’s Rosebery Wynd development off Builyeon Road, the impressive four-bedroom Buchanan townhouse showhome has provided a platform for local retailers to promote their wares and showcase the very best that businesses in the area have to offer.

The initiative forms part of Cala’s South Queensferry Community Pledge – a bespoke package of community support designed to assist with local projects which bring benefit and value to the local community, in a meaningful and measurable way.

enni Colquhoun, studio manager at Harbour Lane, outside the new Showhome of Support by Cala Homes (East) in South Queensferry

Expertly designed by the team at Show Business, the showhomes feature items from several local businesses from the area, including: Harbour Lane; Craigies Farm Beacon Stores; Lifestory; Catalog Interiors; The Bonnie Home; An Independent Zebra; Edinburgh Mercantile; Chloe Gardner Art and Ormis.

Jenni Colquhoun, studio manager at Harbour Lane, said: “We were thrilled when Cala approached us to style their new showhome with some of our pieces.

“South Queensferry’s high street is a gem which is filled with unique, vibrant independents that draw people to this truly special area, so it’s fantastic to see a housebuilder of that size celebrating and supporting the businesses at the heart of this community.”

As well as the new Showhome of Support, the award-winning homebuilder has also unveiled a new three-bedroom Balvenie showhome and three-bedroom Almond show apartment which are now available to view at Rosebery Wynd.

Set against the stunning backdrop of the iconic Forth Bridges, each of the homes within this new development offer a unique versatility that suit any lifestyle, with flexible spaces perfect for hosting friends and family, working from home or even transforming into a home gym or hobby room.

Homes within this vibrant new community benefit from all the beauty and convenience South Queensferry has to offer, all while being within easy reach of Scotland’s capital. The development perfectly combines semi-rural and urban city living, with Edinburgh just 20 minutes away by train and excellent commuter links to Fife and beyond.

What’s more, the development is surrounded by plenty of green space and is positioned within close proximity to a number of walking and cycling routes, as well as excellent local schools and a range of amenities, including independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “We’re delighted to showcase the incredible talent of South Queensferry’s local businesses through our new Showhome of Support at Rosebery Wynd.

“This initiative is a key part of our South Queensferry Community Pledge, and by featuring locally sourced items from various artisans in our new four-bedroom Buchanan townhouse, we’re providing a unique platform for these businesses to showcase the best of their wares.

“With the addition of our new three-bedroom showhome and three-bedroom show apartment at Rosebery Wynd, we’re excited to offer even more choices for prospective buyers, whether it be first time buyers, downsizers or growing families alike.

“We expect demand for these homes to be high, so I would recommend to anyone who is interested in making the move to South Queensferry to book a viewing appointment with a member of our expert sales team, who will be able to discuss the range of incentives Cala can offer.”

The four-bedroom Buchanan Showhome of Support is available to view now, as well as the three-bedroom Balvenie and three-bedroom Almond apartment. To book a viewing, visit the Cala Homes website or call the sales team on 0131 608 5652.

Prices for two-, three- and four-bedroom homes at Rosebery Wynd start from £249,995 and £434,995. To find out more, visit: www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/rosebery-wynd-south-queensferry

Cala’s Showhome of Support initiative is one of many activities designed to bring meaningful and measurable benefit to South Queensferry through the town’s Community Pledge.

The housebuilder is currently supporting Queensferry and District Community Council’s (QDCC) ‘Community Chest’, which will see a total of £5,000 distributed to local organisations in 2025.

Groups can apply for up to £1,000 of funding until the deadline on Thursday, 31 December 2024. To apply, visit the application form link on the QDCC website.

To learn more about the South Queensferry Community Pledge, go to: www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/queensferry-heights-south-queensferry/community-pledge