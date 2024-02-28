A unique detached house in Trinity which has been substantially extended and renovated to create a luxurious, contemporary home, is currently for sale at offers over £875,000. This stunning detached house at 134a Newhaven Road has been sympathetically extended to offer a stylish and flexible family home, located in the highly regarded area of Trinity. This beautiful property has been modernised to a high standard throughout and offers a unique and deceptively spacious home which extends to approximately 2033 sq ft.
1. Garden
To the rear of the property is a well maintained walled garden with a raised decking area. Photo: Lindsays
2. Kitchen
The stylish open plan fully fitted kitchen has feature brick walls and integrated appliances including a wine fridge and double oven, there is also built-in surround sound speaker system that works on the TV and on bluetooth. Photo: Lindsays
3. Sitting room
The impressive sitting room has been thoughtfully designed with exposed trusses and large sliding patio doors to the garden. Photo: Lindsays
4. 134a Newhaven Road
This is a stunning detached house which has been sympathetically extended to offer a stylish and flexible family home, located in the highly regarded area of Trinity. Quietly situated behind the driveway is a charming garden with water feature which provides a lovely entrance to the property. Photo: Lindsays