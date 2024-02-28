A unique detached house in Trinity which has been substantially extended and renovated to create a luxurious, contemporary home, is currently for sale at offers over £875,000. This stunning detached house at 134a Newhaven Road has been sympathetically extended to offer a stylish and flexible family home, located in the highly regarded area of Trinity. This beautiful property has been modernised to a high standard throughout and offers a unique and deceptively spacious home which extends to approximately 2033 sq ft.