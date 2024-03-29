A unique two-bedroom apartment forming part of the iconic former Barnton Hotel, offering quirky features in a beautiful building, is up for sale at offers over £265,000.

Set within the iconic former Barnton Hotel, including the landmark bell tower with 360 degree far reaching views, this beautiful and unique top floor flat at 29/8 Barnton Grove has been stylishly converted to offer the perfect blend of period charm and contemporary style.

The building forms a landmark at the gateway to Edinburgh when approaching from the north and west. Having been sympathetically converted in 2014 to residential flats, great attention to detail has been paid ensuring that the property offers the best of both worlds - an impressive period building with the modern conveniences of lift access, good insulation, central heating and double glazing.

1 . Lounge The bright and airy lounge area is open plan with the kitchen, offering the perfect space for relaxing and dining. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen area is fitted with an excellent range of modern wall and base units with integrated appliances including fridge, freezer, dishwasher, oven, microwave and hob. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom 1 The impressive principal bedroom is a generous double room with ample built-in wardrobes and storage space and has an en-suite shower room with modern white suite. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography Photo Sales

4 . Study Stairs lead up to the bell tower which provides an ideal relaxation, home office or hobby space and has far reaching views in all directions. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography Photo Sales