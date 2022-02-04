Amazing leisure business for sale includes award-winning sustainable gin distillery, botanical herb garden, shop, bistro, events venue, and a beautiful 5-bedroom house

Some of The Secret Garden products.

And the entire business has now been put on the market, including an award-winning sustainable premium gin distillery, extensive botanical herb garden, shop, bistro, award-winning events venue, parking for around 60 vehicles and a beautiful contemporary five-bedroom house with private gardens and orchard.

The current owners established the business in 2012 and it now encompasses the only Scottish premium gin distillery in the UK where the botanicals are grown, hand-harvested and hand-dried on site, where the gin is also distilled. The business is thriving, with an established international customer base, incorporating a number of blue chip venues, premier retail outlets and leading supermarkets.

This unique business includes trademarks, stock and licence for the events enterprise (currently let on a four year lease), while planning permission has been grated for a major new build distillery extension including new toilet facilities, visitor centre and offices.

The Secret Garden has a lovely location at the foot of the Pentland Hills.

In addition there are numerous quirky buildings within the herb garden with a variety of uses, from warehousing and beekeeping facilities, to a yurt and a railway carriage which has been converted to an office for the bistro operators.

Earlier this year The Secret Garden Distillery was re-branded and the new look spirits range was introduced, the new packaging design showcases the ‘Rooted in Nature’ brand ethos and sustainability credentials.

Luke French of Savills rural agency, who are marketing the business, said: “The Secret Herb Garden, with its sustainability and lifestyle credentials, is just the sort of opportunity that has been catching the attention of savvy investors during the pandemic - from lifestyle buyers to corporates.

"Having a ready-made reputation, idyllic location, established footfall, and of course Herb Cottage, a lovely residential property, thrown in, will only exacerbate demand.”

Distilling room.

Katherine Wigham of Savills leisure and trade team added: “Voted as one of Scotland’s top 10 wedding venues, the property benefits from planning consent for a maximum of 20 weddings per year and 40 dining events, all of which are facilitated by the café operator.

"Last summer the property was also noted in the Sunday Times as being one of the top 30 garden centres in the UK. This brief heritage has set fantastic foundations for a future operator and owner to build the business even further.”

Find more details on the sale of the Secret Herb Garden and Secret Garden Distillery HERE.

Gin room.

Bistro cafe.

Shop.

There is a wide variety of plants and herbs for sale.

Herb Cottage includes private gardens and an orchard.

Kitchen.