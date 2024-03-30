An exceptional two-bedroom A-listed apartment on the iconic Carlton Terrace, enjoying ornate interiors, beautiful views and exclusive access to Regents Gardens, is currently available for offers over £625,000.
This impressive, raised ground floor flat at 12/1 Carlton Terrace forms part of a handsome Grade A listed Georgian terrace and enjoying a superb location on one of the capital's most iconic residential streets. Offering the perfect blend of period charm and modern style, the property has been upgraded to an exacting standard throughout and has access to the magnificent Regents Gardens, which back on to Carlton Hill and feature a variety of facilities, including pitch-and-putt, a tennis court and a play area.
To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.
