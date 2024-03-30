The generously proportioned lounge/dining room comes with dramatic high ceilings, ornate cornice work, wood flooring and attractive focal fireplace.The generously proportioned lounge/dining room comes with dramatic high ceilings, ornate cornice work, wood flooring and attractive focal fireplace.
The generously proportioned lounge/dining room comes with dramatic high ceilings, ornate cornice work, wood flooring and attractive focal fireplace.

Edinburgh for sale: Two-bedroom A-listed apartment with access to Regents Gardens' tennis court and play area

Exclusive Edinburgh address on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

An exceptional two-bedroom A-listed apartment on the iconic Carlton Terrace, enjoying ornate interiors, beautiful views and exclusive access to Regents Gardens, is currently available for offers over £625,000.

This impressive, raised ground floor flat at 12/1 Carlton Terrace forms part of a handsome Grade A listed Georgian terrace and enjoying a superb location on one of the capital's most iconic residential streets. Offering the perfect blend of period charm and modern style, the property has been upgraded to an exacting standard throughout and has access to the magnificent Regents Gardens, which back on to Carlton Hill and feature a variety of facilities, including pitch-and-putt, a tennis court and a play area.

To view this property, call Neilsons on 0131 253 2858 or book an appointment online.

This New Town property includes access to the magnificent Regents Gardens, which back on to Carlton Hill and feature a variety of facilities.

1. Regent Gardens

This New Town property includes access to the magnificent Regents Gardens, which back on to Carlton Hill and feature a variety of facilities. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
The kitchen is fitted with a variety of stylish high spec units, with sleek coordinated worktops, herringbone flooring and a range of integrated appliances.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a variety of stylish high spec units, with sleek coordinated worktops, herringbone flooring and a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
Regent Gardens comes with a Tennis Court, safe play area and a pitch and putt. The gardens are accessible via an annual fee of approximately £500.

3. Tennis court

Regent Gardens comes with a Tennis Court, safe play area and a pitch and putt. The gardens are accessible via an annual fee of approximately £500. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
Offering the perfect blend of period charm and modern style, the property has been upgraded to an exacting standard throughout.

4. 12/1 Carlton Terrace

Offering the perfect blend of period charm and modern style, the property has been upgraded to an exacting standard throughout. Photo: Neilsons/ Planography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.