Argos memory foam mattress topper recall: models at risk of fire hazard
A recall notice regarding memory foam mattress toppers sold by Argos has been issued due to a failure to comply with UK fire safety standards.
The recall affects 22 batch codes of memory foam mattress toppers - this is what to do if you’re affected by the recall.
Why have they been recalled?
According to the recall notice from Argos, the memory foam mattress toppers are being recalled because Argos found “via routine testing, a small number of mattress toppers do not conform to UK fire safety standards”.
With the exception of regulations not pertaining to mattresses, these are the main elements of the Furniture and Furnishing (Fire Safety) Regulations, listed by Fire Safe:
- Filling materials must meet specified ignition requirements
- Upholstery composites must be cigarette resistant
- Covers must be match resistant (with certain exceptions)
- The first supplier of domestic upholstered furniture in the UK must maintain records for five years to prove compliance. The requirements regarding testing and labelling of items are detailed in Schedules 1-7 of the Regulations. Schedules 1-5 provide detailed information regarding the testing requirements for foam and non-foam fillings, composites, interliners and covers. Schedules 6-7 provide detailed information regarding the display and permanent labelling of the final item
Recalled batch codes
You’ll be able to determine if your mattress is part of the recalled group by looking at the care label, locating the batch code and checking it against the batch numbers outlined here:
5 cm Memory foam toppers:
Cat no. 6867876 (batch code: 011018, 080719)
Cat no. 6994316 (batch code: 011018, 080719)
Cat no. 7037423 (batch code: 011018, 080719)
Argos Home 3 cm profile topper with pillows:
Cat no. 8359997 (batch code: 011018, 240218, 100218)
Cat no. 8350910 (batch code: 011018, 240218, 100218)
Cat no. 8288099 (batch code: 011018, 240218, 100218)
Argos Home 3 cm memory foam mattress toppers:
Cat no. 1271278 (batch code: 011018)
Cat no. 1271285 (batch code: 011018)
Cat no. 1271292 (batch code: 011018)
Argos Home luxury 7 cm memory foam toppers:
Cat no. 6019772 (batch code: 011018)
Cat no. 6223441 (batch code: 011018)
Cat no. 6221443 (batch code: 011018)
Cat no. 6099534 (batch code: 011018)
If your batch code doesn’t match any of the listed codes then it is not included in the recall as no other mattress toppers are affected by this issue.
What to do if you’re affected
If your memory foam mattress topper is included in the list of recalled codes, Argos advises you to stop using it immediately and return it to an Argos shop for a full refund or replacement.
The product recall notice states that you don’t need a receipt in order to return the mattress topper.
If you have any questions or concerns regarding the recall, you can contact Argos on their helpline at:
UK freephone: 0800 0113462
Freephone: 1800946744