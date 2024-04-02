Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Avant Homes Scotland has acquired a 9.25-acre site in Tranent to deliver a £31 million, 92 new homes development as part of a wider masterplan for the area.

Called Thistle Meadows and located off Winton Court in the East Lothian town, the development will comprise a mix of three, four and five-bedroom family homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thistle Meadows will form part of the Windygoul South Masterplan. This includes the expansion of the Windygoul primary and secondary school campus, as well as improvements and upgrades to the local allotment areas, footpath networks, sports pitches and transport network.

It will feature 10 of Avant Homes’ practically designed, energy-efficient house types including semi-detached and detached homes. Prices for the individual properties will be released once planning is granted.

An artist's impression of Avant Homes' Thistle Meadows Tranent site, where the company hopes to deliver a £31 million, 92 new home development.

Subject to planning, work will start at Thistle Meadows in May this year and it is anticipated the first homes will be released for sale in June. A show home is scheduled to open in November and the first residents are scheduled to move into their new homes in early 2025.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Jim Wilkinson, said: “Our Thistle Meadows site acquisition represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our development footprint into Tranent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a housebuilder, we want to build quality new homes for everyone and this site is an ideal location for us to deliver our range of practically designed, energy-efficient homes in a place people want to live.

“We look forward to East Lothian Council considering our plans to deliver a new and thriving community within the town.”