Avant Homes releases final four family homes for sale at Penicuik development

Avant Homes Scotland has released the final four family homes for sale at its £60m, 165-home Carnethy Heights development in Penicuik.

The remaining homes at the development are all five-bedroom detached homes, with prices ranging from £414,995 for a Rothesay house style to £429,995 for a Stirling.

Located just 10 miles south of Edinburgh, Carnethy Heights comprises a mix of four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy efficient homes.

The remaining plots are available with a range of incentives including five per cent deposit contribution, £10,000 deposit paid and £1,000 towards legal fees.

Final homes - The Rothesay view home (pictured) allows potential buyers to experience the final homes for sale at Carnethy Heights

There is also a ‘Dream Move package’ on one of the remaining plots which comprises a full house flooring package, LBTT paid, £1,000 towards legal fees, £1,000 retail voucher and £1,000 towards extras included.

Interested buyers can visit the new five-bedroom Rothesay view home to experience what Avant Homes has to offer first-hand.

On the Rothesay’s ground floor, the entrance hallway leads to a large open-plan kitchen and dining area that flows into an additional living space, with French doors leading out to the garden. Downstairs is completed by a separate spacious lounge, understairs storage and a WC.

Upstairs, the main bedroom includes a modern en-suite, while three further double bedrooms and a generous single are served by a family bathroom. The Rothesay also benefits from an integrated single garage.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “Carnethy Heights has been a great success since its launch and it’s fantastic to now release the final four five‑bedroom homes.

“All of the remaining five-bedroom homes are practically designed and energy efficient to meet the needs of modern day family living.

“We encourage anyone interested in these final four family homes to speak with our sales team to view the properties and find out how we can help make their next dream move a reality."