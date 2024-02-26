Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Avant Homes Scotland has started construction on the final 35 family homes on a 16.5-acre site at its £60 million Carnethy Heights development in Penicuik.

This represents the third and final phase of the development which, once complete, will comprise 165 of the housebuilder’s energy efficient homes. All remaining homes at the development are four and five-bedroom detached properties. Current prices start from £374,000 for a four-bedroom Ashbury house type up to £495,000 for the four-bedroom Westbury which features a detached garage.

Interested families can visit a Westbury showhome at Carnethy Heights to see for themselves what the housebuilder has to offer. The showhome is for sale at £499,000 including all furniture and fittings.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Jim Wilkinson, said: “Carnethy Heights has proven extremely popular from the outset and works are progressing well on phase three. Our practically designed, energy efficient family properties at the development have been well received by buyers and we are confident this last phase will be no exception.

“As a business, we are driven by the desire to deliver quality new homes for everyone and to create vibrant communities where we build. Carnethy Heights is a great example of this and we look forward to welcoming families looking to make their ideal next move to our development a reality.”

Located just 10 miles south of Edinburgh in the Midlothian town of Penicuik, Carnethy Heights provides great transport links into the capital as well as local restaurants, shops and cafes within walking distance.