Avant Homes to host open-house event at £60m Penicuik development august 24-25

Avant Homes Scotland is hosting an open-house event at its popular £60m, 165-home Carnethy Heights development in Penicuik on Saturday August 24 and Sunday August 25.

The Avant Homes Scotland sales team will be present at the open weekend to advise potential homeowners on the development and available incentives, such as part exchange.

Buyers can view two new four-bedroom family homes for sale at Carnethy Heights, which are priced at £384,995 for the Rosebury house style and £449,995 for the Westbury. Other four and five-bedroom homes are available for sale from £344,995.

Located just 10 miles south of Edinburgh, the 165-home development comprises a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom practically designed, energy-efficient homes.

Available - Avant Homes has release two family homes for sale at Carnethy Heights (CGI of Westbury)

The four-bedroom Westbury house style available at the development is a strong example of the housebuilder’s ability to deliver flexible living spaces.

On the ground floor, the Westbury feature a spacious hallway leading to a modern open plan kitchen, with integrated appliances and bar seating.

Beyond this is a generous open-plan living dining area with French and bi-fold doors giving access to the rear garden and giving an airy feel to the space.

There is a separate living room just off the hallway at the front of the property, and downstairs is completed by a WC, utility room and handy under-stairs storage cupboard. The Westbury also boast an internal double garage.

Upstairs, two main double-bedrooms benefit from their own private ensuite shower rooms. A generous family bathroom serves a further two double bedrooms. On the landing is a storage cupboard.

Avant Homes Scotland sales director, Lisa Archibald, said: “Carnethy Heights has proven hugely popular with families looking to move in or to Penicuik, so it is fantastic to welcome interested buyers to come and have a look around.

“The Westbury and Rosebury are great examples of our commitment delivering homes that are energy efficient, practically designed and perfect for modern family living.

“Penicuik has thriving community with a host of local amenities and offers easy access into Edinburgh, making it an excellent place to live.

“We don’t anticipate these four-bedroom homes will be available for long. Any interested buyers should come along to our open weekend on August 24 and 25 to speak with our sales team and find out how we can help make their next dream move a reality.”

For more information on the development, search ‘Avant Homes Carnethy Heights’.