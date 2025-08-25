Situated in a sought-after conservation area, this beautiful two-bedroom second-floor flat at 91/4 Duke Street forms part of the former Leith Academy: a landmark B-listed building that has been converted into luxury accommodation.

The home boasts a sociable open-plan reception area, a stylish kitchen, and a premium bathroom and en-suite. It also offers a highly desirable and convenient setting, plus lovely views over Leith Links, and an allocated parking space.

Accessed via a secure entrance and shared stairwell, the flat's front door opens into a hall that offers built-in storage to provide a warm and uncluttered welcome. Directly ahead is the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room.

Set side by side, the two bedrooms both continue the impeccable standards found throughout, each room enjoying neutral decoration and soft carpeting for comfort, while the principal bedroom has a handy en-suite shower room.

Finishing this well presented property, the family bathroom echoes the style of the en-suite, complete with an overhead rainfall shower. The flat also has a secure store.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 5354 or book an appointment online.

a B-listed building built in 1930-31

2 . Living area At the centre of this flat is the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room. White décor is contrasted with an exposed brick feature wall and the warm glow of the hardwood floor. It is an attractive style that is instantly inviting. Spacious proportions accommodate lounge and dining furniture, whilst twin sash windows bathe the room in natural light, amplifying the airy ambience. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen/ dining area The kitchen itself is neatly zoned too, complementing the room's aesthetic with sleek, handle-less cabinets and generous, downlit worktops. It is an ultra-modern look that is amplified by high-end integrated appliances to create a smooth and streamlined finish. | Gilson Gray Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

Externally, homeowners have access to two communal gardens, which are laid with an artificial lawn and decked seating areas, creating a delightful space for relaxing in the sun. The development also provides secure private residents' parking and a shared bike store.