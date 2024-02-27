News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Bargain main door one-bedroom flat over three levels at Ardmillan near the city centre

Edinburgh flat near the city centre is a real bargain

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT

A charming main-door flat situated in the popular area of Ardmillan, close to excellent local amenities and within easy reach of the city centre, is available at a bargain fixed price of £169,000, which is £16,000 below the Home Report valuation.

This delightful one-bedroom property at 22 Ardmillan Terrace, next to the Activity Awards shop, offers a unique home with accommodation over three levels. In brief the accommodation includes a sitting room, a stylish fully-fitted kitchen, mezzanine level double bedroom with built in wardrobe and recessed shelving, and a modern shower room.

To view this property, call Lindsays on 0131 229 4040.

This delightful property offers a unique home with accommodation over three levels, including this sitting room with twin window to the front.

1. Living room

This delightful property offers a unique home with accommodation over three levels, including this sitting room with twin window to the front.

The Ardmillan property benefits from this stylish fully fitted kitchen.

2. Kitchen

The Ardmillan property benefits from this stylish fully fitted kitchen.

This charming main-door flat is situated in the popular area of Ardmillan, close to excellent local amenities and within easy reach of the city centre.

3. 22 Ardmillan Terrace

This charming main-door flat is situated in the popular area of Ardmillan, close to excellent local amenities and within easy reach of the city centre.

The property includes this impressive modern shower room.

4. Shower room

The property includes this impressive modern shower room.

