A charming main-door flat situated in the popular area of Ardmillan, close to excellent local amenities and within easy reach of the city centre, is available at a bargain fixed price of £169,000, which is £16,000 below the Home Report valuation.
This delightful one-bedroom property at 22 Ardmillan Terrace, next to the Activity Awards shop, offers a unique home with accommodation over three levels. In brief the accommodation includes a sitting room, a stylish fully-fitted kitchen, mezzanine level double bedroom with built in wardrobe and recessed shelving, and a modern shower room.
To view this property, call Lindsays on 0131 229 4040.