Barnton beauty presents bucolic place to call home
It offers plentiful space and flexible accommodation, as well as planning permission to create two further bedrooms – making it ideal for growing families.
A bright, inviting hallway leads straight into a sociable open-plan lounge-diner, carefully zoned to create a cosy sitting area, coupled with a large dining space.
Its breakfasting kitchen is generously sized, and kitted out with on-trend Shaker-style units and open shelving, plus a practical utility/laundry room.
The downstairs is completed by two of the home’s four bedrooms, both with lovely outlooks, as well as a spacious shower room.
Upstairs, there’s a family bathroom, plus the two largest bedrooms, with the principal offering abundant natural light and generous built-in storage.
The finishing touches are mature gardens to the front and rear. The rear garden is especially impressive, with a sociable decking area and a purpose-built home office providing a tranquil space to work or study.
This bright and airy home offers a peaceful place to put down roots in one of the city’s most coveted postcodes.
11 Barnton Park Grove, Edinburgh, EH4 6HG. Offers over £495,000. Marketed by Neilsons via ESPC