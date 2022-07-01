Front of building.

Beautiful 2-bedroom ground floor flat in historic tenement with lovely modern interiors

Situated directly beside Leith Links in the desirable Leith conservation area, this beautifully presented, two-bedroom, ground-floor flat enjoys a sought-after location in the city.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 1st July 2022, 3:31 pm

The property forms part of an historic, early 19th-century, B-listed tenement, and offers spacious, classical proportions and modern interiors.

Reached via a secure entry system and shared stairwell, the flat comprises central hall with built-in storage, living/dining room with sash windows and period fireplace, well-appointed kitchen with integrated appliances, two double bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobe, and a traditional-inspired bathroom with freestanding double-ended bathtub and separate quadrant shower.

Externally, residents enjoy unfettered access to the sprawling public greens of Leith Links, and there is ample, unrestricted on-street parking available.

On the market with VMH Solicitors for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

