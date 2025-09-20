This four-bedroom detached chalet-style bungalow at 115 Crewe Road South is an outstanding residence that offers a wealth of space and a high degree of versatility.

It enjoys carefully curated interiors as well, which combine fashionable decoration and high-spec fixtures and fittings. It includes flexible reception rooms, a stylish kitchen, and two modern en-suites (installed in 2023) and a family shower room.

The home further boasts private parking for two cars, and a suntrap, southwest-facing rear garden that offers excellent privacy.

In addition, this exquisite family home has a sought-after location in Craigleith. It is positioned within easy reach of green spaces, well-regarded schools, transport links, and amenities. It is also close to the Western General Hospital and Craigleith Retail Park.

For viewings, call Ralph Sayer on 0131 253 2994, email [email protected] or book an appointment online.

1 . Conservatory The large conservatory with French doors to garden. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . 115 Crewe Road South This beautiful four-bedroom, three-bathroom extended detached bungalow in Craigleith comes with a private driveway and southwest facing gardens. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Living room The spacious living room with French doors to garden. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . Garden The fully-enclosed rear garden that is landscaped and offers excellent privacy. | Ralph Sayer Photo: ESPC Photo Sales