Beautiful rural property with land close to Kelso

By Angela Guy
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:53 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Galbraith is bringing to the market Southfield, a beautiful traditional home with enviable countryside views, close to Kelso in the Scottish Borders.

The property, built circa 1874, is set within two acres of delightful mature gardens and a wooded area, providing a private and tranquil setting, yet is situated just over a mile from Kelso town centre.

Susan Guthrie of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “Southfield is a superb country home that is immaculately presented and a offers wealth of entertaining spaces and family accommodation.

“The gardens are beautiful and equally well-maintained, with formal and woodland areas. There is also the potential to convert the workshop to form alternative accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents. The location is rural yet very accessible, with Kelso being arguably the most attractive of the historic Borders towns.”

The property offers attractive and versatile family accommodation including, on the ground floor: sitting room, dining room, conservatory, dining kitchen, utility room, shower room. On the first floor are three bedrooms and shower room.

The expansive grounds and mature woodland at Southfield offer exceptional privacy and provide areas for wildlife.

The garden is mainly laid to lawn, and is fully enclosed, providing a safe and secluded space for children and pets. There is a feature pond with ornamental bridge and a woodland area, offering space for nature.

There is an opportunity to convert the existing workshop to alternative accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents.

A pretty timber summerhouse, greenhouse, and garden shed are also included in the sale.

Southfield is accessed from the A698 through private iron gates, opening onto a gravelled driveway that provides parking for several vehicles.

Kelso has good road links with the other principal towns in the Borders and the Borders Railway provides a regular train service between Tweedbank and Edinburgh. There is a main East Coastline railway station at Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Southfield is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £460,000.

The expansive gardens at Southfield include several areas for sitting out to enjoy the surroundings

The expansive gardens at Southfield include several areas for sitting out to enjoy the surroundings

The kitchen at Southfield

The kitchen at Southfield

The gardens at Southfield include formal areas and woodland

The gardens at Southfield include formal areas and woodland

The gardens at Southfield include a pond with ornamental bridge

The gardens at Southfield include a pond with ornamental bridge

