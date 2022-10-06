Beautiful two-bed period flat boasts modern decor in Balgreen

This well-presented two-bedroom ground-floor flat forms part of a stone-built property, has its own front door, and successfully mixes modern decor with original features.

The flat has an entrance vestibule, a hallway – with access to a cellar for storage – and a bright dining-living room with patio doors opening into a rear garden.

Its kitchen has a good range of contemporary, white fitted units, wooden worktops and integrated appliances. The generous master bedroom sits to the front of the property and features a large bay window, fireplace, original corning and ceiling rose, and an Edinburgh press.

Facade at the end of Glendevon Place

The second bedroom is at the rear of the flat, overlooking the garden, as is the bathroom, with its stylish tiling and white suite.

To the front of the property, there is a garden with planted borders and gravel, and the rear garden is a real sun trap and has been transformed with decking, a patio area and raised beds.

The home would suit someone who wants a project as planning permission is in place for an extension at the rear to change the kitchen into a bedroom and bathroom.

Wooden work surfaces for food preparation

The flat’s living-dining space features patio doors to the rear garden