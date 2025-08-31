Beautiful upgraded Edinburgh three-bedroom detached bungalow with sun trap garden in Corstorphine

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2025

This beautiful upgraded Edinburgh three-bedroom detached bungalow with a sun trap garden, is currently available for offers over £500,000.

Set by Gyle Park in Corstorphine, this beautiful detached bungalow at 73 Glasgow Road is a wonderfully large three-bedroom residence that has been thoroughly upgraded with a meticulous eye for detail.

It boasts sumptuous interior design and high-spec finishings, which includes a fashionable kitchen and four-piece bathroom. The property further benefits from two reception rooms, generous private parking, and a substantial garden that has been professionally landscaped.

For viewings, call Clancys on 0131 253 2998 or book an appointment online.

The property is fully insulated, with a smart gas central heating system, double glazing, and a solar-panelled roof. Outside, the front garden/multi-car driveway and attached garage are shielded by established hedgerows and a high fence.

Stepping inside, you are greeted by a vestibule leading into a hall, where attractive décor and a hardwood floor cement the high standards of the home.

The desirable styling continues here, with bold accent walls for a splash of colour. This reception area has a spacious footprint and a log-burning stove for cosy evenings in. Plus, patio doors extend the space out into the garden – perfect for families.

An open archway frames the neighbouring dining room which helps to zone the space, whilst allowing a dual aspect for a flood of daily light. It is a charming setup for family meals and dinner parties.

