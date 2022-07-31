Beautifully stylish 3-bedroom semi in quiet area offers a spacious and bright family home

A wonderful family home offering flexible accommodation over two floors, it is located near to many excellent local leisure and retail amenities and leafy outdoor spaces.

The ground floor comprises welcoming and tastefully decorated entrance foyer and hall, open plan living/dining room with patio doors leading to a bright conservatory with direct access to the rear garden, and a high-spec galley kitchen with integrated appliances, while the upper level features a comfortable principal double bedroom, further two double bedrooms, one with built-in mirrored wardrobe, and a family bathroom with three-piece white suite.

Externally, a paved driveway at the front leads to a single garage, while the enclosed, west-facing rear garden includes a patio area and steps leading to a lawn.

On the market with Coulters for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

Woodfield Avenue, Colinton Living / dining room.

Woodfield Avenue, Colinton Living / dining room.

Woodfield Avenue, Colinton Living / dining room.

Woodfield Avenue, Colinton Kitchen.