Blackford apartment offers a sanctuary in the Southside

Set within an Edwardian townhouse, with private and shared gardens, this charming period flat retains its airy high ceilings and an array of characterful features, offset by subtle contemporary decor.

Situated in the Southside suburb of Blackford, the flat is just a stone’s throw from the scenic Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill nature reserve.

The property consists of an entrance hall with recessed shelving and two deep storage cupboards; a pine-floored living room, adorned with elegant cornice work and a wide bay window with plantation shutters, and a wood-burning stove; a kitchen with underfloor heating; a utility room; two double bedrooms, and a bright bathroom with the benefit of a rainfall shower.

Blackford Avenue exterior. Image: Mattia De Collibus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Original Edwardian features complemented by modern decor in the living room. Image: Mattia De Collibus