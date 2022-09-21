News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Blackford apartment offers a sanctuary in the Southside

72 Blackford Avenue, EH9 3ER. Offers over £410,000. Marketed by Thorntons

By Special Reports
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 3:17 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 7:29 am

Set within an Edwardian townhouse, with private and shared gardens, this charming period flat retains its airy high ceilings and an array of characterful features, offset by subtle contemporary decor.

Situated in the Southside suburb of Blackford, the flat is just a stone’s throw from the scenic Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill nature reserve.

The property consists of an entrance hall with recessed shelving and two deep storage cupboards; a pine-floored living room, adorned with elegant cornice work and a wide bay window with plantation shutters, and a wood-burning stove; a kitchen with underfloor heating; a utility room; two double bedrooms, and a bright bathroom with the benefit of a rainfall shower.

Blackford Avenue exterior. Image: Mattia De Collibus

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
One-bed Hillside bolthole promises a stylish central pied-à-terre
Original Edwardian features complemented by modern decor in the living room. Image: Mattia De Collibus
Cosy kitchen with underfloor heating. Image: Mattia De Collibus
Edwardian