Blackford apartment offers a sanctuary in the Southside
72 Blackford Avenue, EH9 3ER. Offers over £410,000. Marketed by Thorntons
Set within an Edwardian townhouse, with private and shared gardens, this charming period flat retains its airy high ceilings and an array of characterful features, offset by subtle contemporary decor.
Situated in the Southside suburb of Blackford, the flat is just a stone’s throw from the scenic Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill nature reserve.
The property consists of an entrance hall with recessed shelving and two deep storage cupboards; a pine-floored living room, adorned with elegant cornice work and a wide bay window with plantation shutters, and a wood-burning stove; a kitchen with underfloor heating; a utility room; two double bedrooms, and a bright bathroom with the benefit of a rainfall shower.