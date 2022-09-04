Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the market at offers over £329,000, 4 Kirk Place was built in 2007 is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and features a two-car driveway, a garage conversion family room and a fully enclosed laid to lawn back garden with decking.

Speaking about this family home, a spokesperson for Paul Rolfe Estate Agents said: “Step inside, the bright and welcoming entrance hallway with its crisp interior décor and high quality laminate flooring create an excellent first impression.

"Number 4 Kirk Place is a generously proportioned and enviable family home. Slip through the glazed double doors to the right and catch a glimpse of the spacious light-filled living room – ideal for family gatherings.

The bright and spacious living room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Returning to the entrance hall, freshen up in the downstairs WC, before entering the magnificently spacious kitchen/diner, an excellent day-to-day living space, with double doors leading out into the garden.

“Serving up contemporary vibes, the incredible kitchen comes complete with all the modern luxuries such as high quality integrated appliances as well as more practical finishes such as the under counter lighting, plentiful worktop space and clever storage systems.

“When sleep beckons, take the carpeted staircase up to the first floor which is home to four generous bedrooms, an ensuite, plenty of storage space and a family bathroom.

“Modern family living continues outdoors, where a fully enclosed, level garden beckons. The fully surrounding timber fencing not only creates a courtyard feel, capturing the best of the sun's warmth, there are also nooks for planting within it; as well as a large grass lawn ideal for child’s play and a patio which will soak up the sun long into the evening.”

4 Kirk Place, Bo’ness is currently on the market at offers over £329,000.

To view this property, call 01506 828282.

This large four bedroom detached house is positioned beside Kinningars Park.

The peaceful back garden.