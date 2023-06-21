An immaculate terraced house for sale in Edinburgh - on the cheaper side of the market

A bright and spacious terraced house in Edinburgh has appeared on the market for a reduced price of £160,000. The immaculately presented property is situated in the popular residential area of West Pilton Green and has been recently refurbished to a high standard.

The ground floor comprises a welcoming entrance porch, a spacious lounge, and a brand new modern fitted kitchen with access to the private rear garden. Upstairs, there are two large double bedrooms and a newly-fitted family bathroom with a beautiful brand-new suite.

The property - which is being sold by Purplebricks - further benefits from double glazing throughout. There are also two Primary schools within walk-in condition of the property.

If you’d like to own this two-bed semi-detached house - make your enquiry on 02475 131897 or by emailing the agent through the listing on Zoopla. Alternatively, you can view the property on the Purplebricks website.

Property Summary

Location: West Pilton Green, Edinburgh EH4

Price: £160,000

Agent: Purplebricks

Contact: 02475 131897

