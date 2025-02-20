Cala Homes supports Sight Scotland with assistive learning technology donation

An Edinburgh charity has benefited from a donation made by award-winning homebuilder Cala Homes (East).

Sight Scotland has received funding from the homebuilder for the purchase of assistive learning technology for visually impaired people in the local community.

The charitable donation forms part of Cala’s St Crispin’s Court Community Pledge – a bespoke package of community support designed to assist with local projects which bring benefit and value to the local community, in a meaningful and measurable way.

The £6,874 funding will enable the charity to invest in much-needed assistive learning technologies that will help to enhance its habilitation and rehabilitation services. The technology will improve the lives of more than 100 blind and partially sighted individuals each year by empowering them to live independently, participate fully in their community and pursue personal goals.

To be able to visualise the lifestyle on offer, a beautifully interior-designed two-bedroom Blackford apartment viewhome is now open for viewing, alongside the impressive Braid townhouse showhome which is available to visit daily.

The funding will now be allocated to essential items designed to assist those with visual impairments, including specially designed measuring cups, under-cupboard task lighting, task lighting, and high-quality optical magnifiers designed to assist those with low vision. These items will be used by Sight Scotland staff to demonstrate how they can be integrated smoothly into the home setting, enabling individuals with sight loss to manage daily tasks with greater ease.

The donation also marks a milestone for Sight Scotland, as it establishes its first centralised resource hub for assistive technology. The hub will not only serve as a demonstration and training centre for individuals and their families but will also offer guidance to health and social care professionals on integrating assistive technology into home environments.

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “We are proud to support Sight Scotland as part of our St Crispin’s Court Community Pledge. The assistive technology donation will allow the charity to provide practical guidance that will help those with sight impairments live more independently in their own homes.

"Cala Homes (East) already has a longstanding relationship with Sight Scotland, after having previously refurbished the former site of the Royal Blind School into what’s now the impressive Newington Residences development, as well as funding two specialist whiteboards for the Sight Scotland school itself, for its pupils to use.

“We hope that this new technology will enhance not only the learning experience for service users but also the fantastic work the staff do every day.”

The St Crispin’s Court Community Pledge – part of a UK-wide initiative across the Cala Group – builds on Cala’s long-standing tradition of working closely with local groups and organisations to deliver tailored support to the communities in which it is building, in a way that is tailored to what the local area needs most.

Graham Kelly, Interim Head of Fundraising and Audience Development at Sight Scotland, expressed his gratitude for the donation, saying: “This generous support from Cala Homes (East) will have a profound impact on the lives of people with visual impairments. By equipping our services with accessible, affordable, and practical technology, we can empower individuals to live more independently and reduce social isolation.

“The benefit of the donated technology extends beyond individual users, offering training opportunities for families, health professionals, and other organisations to make meaningful, lasting change in the lives of those with visual impairments.”

St Crispin’s Court is a select development of just 23 townhouses and 14 apartments centered around an attractive landscaped avenue, offering a thoughtfully designed and welcoming environment.

Located in the well-connected Blackford area of South Edinburgh, with top-rated James Gillespie’s High School nearby, this new community by Cala offers high-specification, energy-efficient housing.

With excellent links to nearby Morningside, Bruntsfield, and the vibrant city centre, residents can enjoy modern living, crafted to the highest standards.

Prices at St Crispin’s Court start from £325,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and £749,995 for a three-bedroom plus study townhouse.

To learn more visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/edinburgh/st-crispin-s-court/