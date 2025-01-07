Cala launches programme of community support for Dunbar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cala Homes (East) has unveiled a suite of community support initiatives in the coastal town of Dunbar, as part of its Community Pledge programme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Community Pledge sees bespoke programmes of activity created for the local area in which Cala is building, designed in collaboration with the local communities they support to ensure specific local needs are addressed, bringing measurable, meaningful benefit.

The Pledge for Cala’s Longbanks Green development, located on Bowmont Terrace and neighbouring the renowned Dunbar Golf Course, includes a number of initiatives which will benefit the local community from the start of construction through to the final home being sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A core activity of the Community Pledge is the Showhome of Support initiative, where ten local businesses will be selected to feature within the designs of Cala’s Elliot showhome, set to launch in spring. This will provide these local businesses with a unique platform to showcase their products to a wide audience of prospective homeowners and is ideal for purchasers who might be new to the community, giving them the opportunity to get to know the businesses within the area.

The Wave Project Scotland is also benefitting from the Community Pledge

Primary schools in Dunbar will also benefit as they will be offered Land to Life and Stay Safe, Stay Away sessions which are designed to bring the housebuilding industry to life and educate children about the career options available to them within the industry, and the dangers of building sites respectively.

In addition, Cala will support three local charities through its Dunbar Community Pledge. Dunbar RNLI is set to receive a £3,000 donation which will allow the organisation to purchase a storage container and continued support of its fete.

The homebuilder will also donate £3,950 for much needed surfing equipment to The Wave Project Scotland which supports young people in Dunbar suffering from mental health challenges, as well as annual donations to its superhero fundraising event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ridge, which offers support to people in the community through training opportunities, will also benefit from the Pledge with dedicated time from Cala’s Longbanks Green site manager and assistant site manager to promote careers in the housebuilding industry, as well as a monetary donation of £2,000.

Dunbar RNLI is benefitting from Cala's Community Pledge

As part of its sustainability measures, Longbanks Green will also see the introduction of Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy where five wildlife features will be included throughout the development, such as bird nesting boxes and hedgehog highways.

The Pledge has been developed by teams on the ground, informed by direct dialogue with community groups and goes above and beyond any planning obligations.

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Homes (East), said: “We’re proud to have launched our latest Community Pledge for Dunbar and have loved getting to know the local people and organisations who have been involved so far – we can’t thank them enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Collaborating with communities on initiatives that will really make a difference helps us to forge even stronger connections to the areas in which we are building homes, something we really value.

Longbanks Green streetscene

“We’ll continue to provide updates on the fantastic programme of support we have planned for Dunbar, and we are confident that by tailoring our support to the needs of local charities, schools and organisations, that we’ll leave a positive impact on the community.”

Launched off-plan from Cala’s nearby Craighall Village development in October 2024, Longbanks Green offers a collection of four- and five-bedroom detached homes, excellently positioned to enjoy all that Dunbar has to offer.

Prices start from £549,995 [AP1] at Longbanks Green. To learn more, visit https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/east-lothian/longbanks-green-dunbar/.