Cala's highly-anticipated Millgate Lawns development launches in Winchburgh

The new development will feature Cala’s very first release of three-bedroom homes in the area, with demand expected to be high.

Cala Homes (East) has unveiled its latest, eagerly awaited development within the vibrant new community of Winchburgh in West Lothian.

Millgate Lawns - which is set to launch to the public for sale on Friday 23 August 2024 - offers a fantastic variety of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes, perfectly situated to take advantage of the huge range of fantastic amenities the area has to offer.

It is the homebuilder’s third development in Winchburgh and is the first time a collection of three-bedroom homes will feature in the first phase of a release. It follows the success of Cala’s previous collection of new homes in the neighbouring development of Oakbank, where Millgate Lawns will initially sell from.

Cala's highly-anticipated Millgate Lawns development is set to launch in Winchburgh.

Well positioned for excellent connection links and the village centre, Millgate Lawns is the perfect place for couples seeking to be close to Edinburgh, growing families and downsizers alike.

The development’s location perfectly combines semi-rural and urban city living, thanks to its close proximity to Auldcathie District Park and a number of walking and cycling routes, as well as its convenient access to the M9 motorway to Edinburgh via the recently reopened Junction 1B at Beatlie Road.

Millgate Lawns is the ideal place for prospective buyers looking to immerse themselves in the heart of a growing community, with new schools, new supermarket, sports clubs and eateries right on their doorstep. What’s more, residents can take advantage of the tranquil atmosphere of the brand-new Winchburgh Marina, which forms the centre piece of the emerging town centre.

The new homes at Millgate Lawns benefit from Cala’s high specification included as standard which includes designer kitchens with integrated appliances, as well as sleek family bathrooms and en-suites with high quality sanitary ware.

All homes are designed to be energy efficient and offer low maintenance living, with solar PV provision and Mixergy cylinders provided as a further enhancement to Cala’s current offering in Winchburgh.

Elaine Doyle, Sales and Marketing Manager at Cala Homes (East) said: “We are thrilled to unveil Millgate Lawns as our third development in Winchburgh, following the fantastic success of our first two phases at Oakbank.

“Prospective buyers will be able to experience that real sense of community living that Winchburgh is quicky becoming renowned for and is the perfect place for families looking to settle down and those eager to downsize while still staying within easy reach of the capital.

“The location provides everything you need for a balanced mix of urban living and semi-rural life, with plenty of green space, fantastic access to local amenities and fast commuter links to Edinburgh and beyond.

“And what’s more, this is the first time that Cala will feature three-bedroom homes in the town, which will appeal to an even wider audience of prospective buyers looking to make the move to this exciting new community.

“As with our previous developments in Winchburgh we expect demand to be high, so I’d encourage anyone interested in making the move to get in touch with our sales consultants to discover what Cala can offer them.”

John Hamilton, Winchburgh Developments Limited CEO, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Cala‘s exciting new development at Millgate Lawns in this central location in Winchburgh, bringing their high-quality range of homes to the heart of the village close to the newly opened core road and central amenities.

“I’m pleased that the launch of Millgate Lawns also enables Cala’s ongoing support to local community activities to continue in the coming development period, such as the innovative schools programme they have supported over the last two years. We very much look forward to working closely with their local team as they develop their community initiatives further from this fantastic new site.”

Prices at Millgate Lawns start from £299,995 for a three-bedroom home. To learn more, and to register your interest, visit: www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/scotland/west-lothian/millgate-lawns-winchburgh.