Characterful one-bed first-floor flat tempts buyers to go west
2/3 Ogilvie Terrace, Shandon, EH11 1NR. Offers over £275,000. Marketed by Warners
Superb features within the first-floor flat’s living-dining room include a corner-bay window, sanded flooring, decorative period cornicing and ceiling rose, and a fine mantelpiece with an open hearth to form the focal piece of the space.
This room could also be used as a bedroom if required, as the large kitchen has ample floor space for a small settee and a dining table.
Excellent kitchen storage is catered for by way of fitted units and two deep cupboards with lights.
Of particular note is the retention of the original cast-iron cooking range.
The sunny bedroom has a fine mantelpiece, a built-in wardrobe and a south-west facing aspect out across a shared roof terrace.
For those working from home, there’s a handy study which has a window allowing natural light.
Cast-iron features again for the tub in the bathroom, with a mixer tap shower above. And there is additional storage off the hallway.