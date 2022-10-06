Characterful one-bed first-floor flat tempts buyers to go west

Superb features within the first-floor flat’s living-dining room include a corner-bay window, sanded flooring, decorative period cornicing and ceiling rose, and a fine mantelpiece with an open hearth to form the focal piece of the space.

This room could also be used as a bedroom if required, as the large kitchen has ample floor space for a small settee and a dining table.

Excellent kitchen storage is catered for by way of fitted units and two deep cupboards with lights.

Exterior on Ogilvie Terrace

Of particular note is the retention of the original cast-iron cooking range.

The sunny bedroom has a fine mantelpiece, a built-in wardrobe and a south-west facing aspect out across a shared roof terrace.

For those working from home, there’s a handy study which has a window allowing natural light.

Cast-iron features again for the tub in the bathroom, with a mixer tap shower above. And there is additional storage off the hallway.

The one-bed flat’s generously proportioned kitchen