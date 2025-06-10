Charming 16 en-suite bedroom Coaching Inn in the heart of East Lothian up for sale

This charming period property for sale is rich in traditional features and enjoys a prime position overlooking the immaculate village green. With the current owners set for retirement, this coaching inn provides a great opportunity for someone new to take on the Haddington landmark.

The hotel boasts 16 en-suite bedrooms, a residents' lounge, bar, restaurant, and a separate public bar. Additionally, it benefits from spacious beer gardens at both the front and rear of the property.

Emily Hewitson, Surveyor with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Tweeddale Arms Hotel to market. This outstanding property is full of original features, lovingly restored and maintained by the current owners. As they approach retirement, it presents a unique opportunity for new custodians to take the reins and further develop a truly boutique hotel experience.”

For viewings, call Emily on 07795 518627 or email [email protected].

1 . Tweeddale Arms Hotel, High Street, Haddington This boutique 16-bedroom hotel is bursting with period charm and character. Lovingly maintained and stylishly presented, it blends heritage features with contemporary comfort, providing guests with a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. | Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales

2 . Residents' lounge The charming residents' lounge is a great size, able to accommodate all the pub hotel's guests. | Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales

3 . Double bedroom Each of the 16 en-suite bedrooms is well-appointed, and the property also offers various bar and dining options, and plenty of space for events and social gatherings. | Graham + Sibbald Photo Sales