Charming 16 en-suite bedroom Coaching Inn in the heart of East Lothian up for sale

This charming period property for sale is rich in traditional features and enjoys a prime position overlooking the immaculate village green. With the current owners set for retirement, this coaching inn provides a great opportunity for someone new to take on the Haddington landmark.
The hotel boasts 16 en-suite bedrooms, a residents' lounge, bar, restaurant, and a separate public bar. Additionally, it benefits from spacious beer gardens at both the front and rear of the property.
Emily Hewitson, Surveyor with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We’re delighted to bring the Tweeddale Arms Hotel to market. This outstanding property is full of original features, lovingly restored and maintained by the current owners. As they approach retirement, it presents a unique opportunity for new custodians to take the reins and further develop a truly boutique hotel experience.”
For viewings, call Emily on 07795 518627 or email [email protected].
