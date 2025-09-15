Unique East Lothian B-listed former post office now a charming three-bedroom home worth half a million pounds

This unique East Lothian B-listed former post office is now a charming three-bedroom home, which is available for offers over £525,000.

This charming B-Listed detached residence at Old Post Office Main Street stands proudly in the heart of picturesque Tyninghame, accompanied by a neat side garden and unrestricted parking on the street.

The well proportioned interiors in this property are exceptionally bright and airy, with a contemporary, understated finish.

The living room, with a cosy log burner, and the social dining kitchen both span the depth of the house with a dual-aspect outlook.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms, including a generous principal bedroom with storage and an en-suite shower room, as well as a separate family shower room.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 54 or book an appointment online.

The comfortable living room in this East Lothian property comes with a charming log burner.

The country-style contemporary kitchen comes with a social dining area.

The neat side garden with an attached store.

