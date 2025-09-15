This charming B-Listed detached residence at Old Post Office Main Street stands proudly in the heart of picturesque Tyninghame, accompanied by a neat side garden and unrestricted parking on the street.

The well proportioned interiors in this property are exceptionally bright and airy, with a contemporary, understated finish.

The living room, with a cosy log burner, and the social dining kitchen both span the depth of the house with a dual-aspect outlook.

On the first floor, there are three double bedrooms, including a generous principal bedroom with storage and an en-suite shower room, as well as a separate family shower room.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 54 or book an appointment online.

