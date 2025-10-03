With an open viewing on Sunday 2pm-4pm and a closing date of Tuesday, October 7 at 12 noon, you’ll have to be quick to snap up this hidden treasure.

The Old Potting Shed enjoys a tranquil setting near the Water of Leith and is accessed via a private entrance.

This charming main door lower cottage style apartment forms part of a converted detached cottage located within the sought-after highly desirable area of Colinton.

The property is close to a variety of local day to day shopping requirements with further specialised shopping available at nearby Chesser Retail Park a short drive away.

There is a regular public transport service which passes through the village and travels to the city centre, with the City Bypass also easily accessible.

The accommodation has been reconfigured and extensively upgraded by the present owners and viewing is a must to fully appreciate the property.

Open viewing on Sunday 2-4pm or by appointment, call 0131 253 2707 or book online.

1 . Bathroom The contemporary fully tiled bathroom with feature roll top bath with shower over. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2 . Garden There is an enclosed rear garden enjoying a peaceful setting, with paved patio area. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3 . Living room The light and airy lounge with feature wood burning stove and large picture window. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4 . The Old Potting Shed, 35A Spylaw Street With an open Viewing on Sunday 2-4pm, a closing date of 12 noon on Tuesday, October 7, has been set on this charming cottage style apartment. | Deans Photo: ESPC Photo Sales