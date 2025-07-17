Representing a stylish, yet characterful family home, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional mid-terraced house has spacious, sociable living areas and is situated in Musselburgh.

This home at 71 Millhill comes accompanied by several garden spaces, unrestricted on-street parking, and a one-bedroom studio - perfect for homeworking, creatives, and mutigenerational living.

Other highlights at this impressive property include the south-facing living room with log-burning stove, the family room with log-burner and access to the courtyard garden, the semi open-plan breakfasting kitchen, and the airy four-piece family bathroom.

Musselburgh is located on the picturesque East Lothian coast, enjoying easy access to the beach and a wealth of green space, as well as offering excellent everyday amenities such as a wide range of shops, schools at primary and secondary levels, including a well-regarded independent school, and transport links, including a train station with fast and regular services to Edinburgh.

For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 54 or 01620 893 481. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

The characterful living room is attractively presented with deep purple décor, rich wood-styled flooring, and traditional features including a panelled window surround, cornicing, and a ceiling rose. A south-facing bay window allows sunny light in throughout the day, whilst a log-burning stove nestled under a wood mantel creates a warm atmosphere and a focal point around which furniture can be arranged.

The good-sized family room also has a log-burning stove and offers plenty of space for furniture, as well as giving the new owner excellent flexibility and options for use, and it has a door leading out to the courtyard garden.