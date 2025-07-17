Representing a stylish, yet characterful family home, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom traditional mid-terraced house has spacious, sociable living areas and is situated in Musselburgh.
This home at 71 Millhill comes accompanied by several garden spaces, unrestricted on-street parking, and a one-bedroom studio - perfect for homeworking, creatives, and mutigenerational living.
Other highlights at this impressive property include the south-facing living room with log-burning stove, the family room with log-burner and access to the courtyard garden, the semi open-plan breakfasting kitchen, and the airy four-piece family bathroom.
Musselburgh is located on the picturesque East Lothian coast, enjoying easy access to the beach and a wealth of green space, as well as offering excellent everyday amenities such as a wide range of shops, schools at primary and secondary levels, including a well-regarded independent school, and transport links, including a train station with fast and regular services to Edinburgh.
For viewings, call Gilson Gray on 0131 516 53 54 or 01620 893 481. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.
