This charming cottage at 89 Ravenscroft Street in Gilmerton is accessed via a quiet none through road which leads to a private gated parking area with a large detached stone garage.

Internally, this is a delightful home of immense charm and character. Thoughtfully extended in the past, it provides a versatile and spacious layout, ideal for family living.

While the property could now benefit from a degree of modernisation, it presents an outstanding opportunity for any purchaser to design a truly bespoke home, tailored to their own design and specification.

The potential is truly remarkable, owing in part to the private and extensive garden grounds which incorporate a listed Gazebo, outstanding established flower beds and an idyllic garden pond, all contributing to the extraordinary, peaceful setting this home commands.

The accommodation is well proportioned and presently laid over one floor. There is a large floored attic which again offers potential for development.

Within the grounds is a one bedroom cottage, which again requires upgrading, ideal as a letting investment, guest cottage, granny or nanny accommodation.

For viewings, call Ennova on 0131 253 2268 or book an appointment online.

