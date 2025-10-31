This family home at 30 Sydney Terrace is situated just a short walk from Portobello's sandy beach.

This versatile four-bedroom home offers a wonderful balance of generous living space, flexible layout and exceptional outdoor amenities — perfect for modern family life.

The ground floor features a welcoming hallway leading to a bright sitting room at the front of the property, where large windows flood the space with natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. To the rear, a spacious dining room opens directly onto the garden through elegant patio doors.

The well-equipped kitchen provides ample storage and workspace, while the family bathroom on this level ensures everyday convenience.

Upstairs, there are four comfortable double bedrooms, each thoughtfully arranged to provide flexibility for family life, guests or a home office.

Externally, the property truly excels. The large private garden to the rear provides an exceptional outdoor space — ideal for relaxing, gardening or entertaining. To the front, a private driveway offers excellent off-street parking and leads to a detached double garage, providing further secure parking and valuable storage.

For viewings, call Coulters on 0131 253 2215 or book an appointment online.

