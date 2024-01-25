A charming, quirky one-bedroom main door flat in Cramond village, part of an 18th-century B-listed building, is currently up for sale at offers over £220,000.

The property at 2 Cramond Village has been very nicely decorated throughout by the current owner and is in true walk-in condition, ideal for a first-time buyer, a temporary/ second lodging, or an investment opportunity. The home also enjoys great views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline, and is situated close to the River Almond.