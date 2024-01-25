News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh for sale: Quirky one-bedroom main door flat in 18th century B-listed Cramond building

Edinburgh flat by the sea for sale

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:54 GMT

A charming, quirky one-bedroom main door flat in Cramond village, part of an 18th-century B-listed building, is currently up for sale at offers over £220,000.

The property at 2 Cramond Village has been very nicely decorated throughout by the current owner and is in true walk-in condition, ideal for a first-time buyer, a temporary/ second lodging, or an investment opportunity. The home also enjoys great views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline, and is situated close to the River Almond.

To view this property, call 0131 253 2885 to book an appointment.

This quaint, 18th Century, B-Listed, one-bedroom, main door flat has an idyllic location in the desirable Cramond Village, a stone's throw from the River Almond and has stunning views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline. The entrance to this property is through a pretty, communal, courtyard garden, with steps leading down to the private entrance.

This quaint, 18th Century, B-Listed, one-bedroom, main door flat has an idyllic location in the desirable Cramond Village, a stone's throw from the River Almond and has stunning views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline. The entrance to this property is through a pretty, communal, courtyard garden, with steps leading down to the private entrance. Photo: ESPC

2. Living room

The cosy living room, with views from the window of the Firth of Forth. Photo: ESPC

3. Private terrace

The private, traditional stone walled terrace has a small shed, plenty of space for alfresco dining and to relax and enjoy the views. Photo: ESPC

4. Kitchen

The kitchen has a good range of fitted units, appliances and a window to the front of the property. Photo: ESPC

