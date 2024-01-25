Edinburgh for sale: Quirky one-bedroom main door flat in 18th century B-listed Cramond building
A charming, quirky one-bedroom main door flat in Cramond village, part of an 18th-century B-listed building, is currently up for sale at offers over £220,000.
The property at 2 Cramond Village has been very nicely decorated throughout by the current owner and is in true walk-in condition, ideal for a first-time buyer, a temporary/ second lodging, or an investment opportunity. The home also enjoys great views of the Forth estuary and Fife coastline, and is situated close to the River Almond.
To view this property, call 0131 253 2885 to book an appointment.