Charming semi-detached Edinburgh four-bedroom property situated in the highly sought-after Colinton area

Kevin Quinn
Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 09:52 BST

This charming semi-detached Edinburgh four-bedroom property situated in the highly sought-after Colinton area, is currently available for offers over £840,000.

11 Spylaw Bank Road is an impressive semi-detached property set within beautiful mature gardens with spectacular panoramic views. This property combines generous proportions and elegant period features, and offers great further development potential.

Of particular note is the large principal bedroom with a balcony offering stunning views of the surrounding area. While the garden space is incredible, featuring a patio, beautifully maintained front and rear gardens and direct access to the Water of Leith walkway.

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a spacious and characterful home in one of Edinburgh’s most desirable areas, with excellent amenities, schools, and green spaces all within easy reach.

Open viewings take place on Sundays 2pm-4pm, or you can book an appointment by calling 0131 337 1800. Alternatively, you can book an appointment online.

The rear garden offers direct access to the Water of Leith walkway—perfect for countryside strolls, dog walking, or simply enjoying nature right from your doorstep. A spacious workshop area provides ideal space ideal for hobbies and storage.

1. Garden

The dining area on the ground floor, with its beautiful bay window and additional fireplace, is an ideal space for entertaining. Also on this level is a versatile study, which could be used as a nursery or an additional bedroom, along with a convenient WC.

2. Dining room

The lounge features a large bay window, offering plenty of natural light and picturesque views, the elegant fireplace complete with a wood-burning stove creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere, access is also provided to a bright and airy sunroom leading to the rear patio and gardens.

3. Lounge

This charming property offers a welcoming entrance courtyard and vestibule that leads to a spacious hallway. The property is set within beautifully maintained, mature, private front and rear gardens.

4. 11 Spylaw Bank Road

