A charming option for a first-time buyer, this cute and colourful one-bedroom flat in Duddingston is currently available to buy at offers over £150,000.
This one-bedroom first-floor flat at 32 Duddingston Mills is set in a traditional stone-built building in the highly sought-after area of Duddingston, lying east of Edinburgh city centre. The property includes a bright and well-proportioned living room/kitchen, floored attic space and a well-presented kitchen fitted with contemporary wall and base units.
1. Living room
The bright and well-proportioned living room/kitchen offers aspects to the side and rear and is finished by real-wood flooring, space for freestanding lounge furniture and stairs up to the attic. Photo: Warners
2. 32 Duddingston Mills
Access is gained to the flat off a shared external walkway, and into the first-floor entrance hall which has wooden flooring and serves each room within the property. Photo: Warners
3. Attic
The attic space is floored and spacious with a recessed window, with the potential for useful development opportunities after seeking relevant planning permissions. Photo: Warners
4. Kitchen
The kitchen is fitted with contemporary wall and base units, wooden worktops, tile splashbacks and a stainless-steel sink. Appliances include an integrated gas hob and electric oven, with space for a free-standing washing machine. Photo: Warners