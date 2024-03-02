Commuters who want a more relaxed pace of life will love this four-bedroom detached home in Longniddry, complete with a garden office and summer house, on the market at offers over £595,000.

Fionngart, 8 Douglas Road is a beautifully presented, rarely available individual period detached home set on a large mature plot with excellent privacy, driveway parking and a single garage. The property presents an appealing and flexible layout in excellent condition throughout with the added benefit of a studio/home office with wi-fi connection and a summer house, both situated in the garden.

Within easy access of local amenities, the train station and a number of world renowned golf courses, this house also sits within five minutes walk from the beach. The property is well presented throughout with neutral decoration, quality finishes, and spacious rooms.

To book a viewing, call Coulters 01620 671 837 or arrange an appointment online.

1 . Family room The property's family room is the perfect place for relaxing, with a gas woodburner and doors leading directly to the wonderful gardens. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

2 . Fionngart, 8 Douglas Road, Longniddry This period home is in a sought after location close to the beach, with a studio/ home office in the property's large mature gardens. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales

3 . Sitting room The East Lothian property's sitting room comes with a bay window and gas woodburner. Photo: Coulters Photo Sales