East Lothian for sale: Gorgeous detached four-bedroom Dunbar house a stone's throw from the sea and golf

By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

Commuters will jump at the chance to own this gorgeous detached Dunbar house, a stone's throw from the seafront and the local golf course, on the market at offers over £520,000. The four-bedroom Oliver Villa at Mayville Park has been extended and it is presented in move-in condition, with attractive interior design and desirable features, such as four-panel wooden doors. It boasts three reception rooms and two bathrooms, as well as private parking and a south-facing, family-friendly garden. To book a viewing at this property, call 01620 825368 or click here.

To the left of the property downstairs is the living room. Enhanced by neutral décor, this spacious reception area is homely and inviting. It is framed by a bay window with comfy seating fitted into the curvature and it has a feature fireplace next to a press cupboard. Ornate cornicing adds the finishing touch to this elegant room.

To the left of the property downstairs is the living room. Enhanced by neutral décor, this spacious reception area is homely and inviting. It is framed by a bay window with comfy seating fitted into the curvature and it has a feature fireplace next to a press cupboard. Ornate cornicing adds the finishing touch to this elegant room. Photo: Garden Stirling Burnet

A dining room, laid with a hardwood floor, provides a second reception area that is the perfect size for family meals.

A dining room, laid with a hardwood floor, provides a second reception area that is the perfect size for family meals. Photo: Garden Stirling Burnet

The four-bedroom family home has been extended and it is presented in move-in condition, with attractive interior design and desirable features, such as four-panel wooden doors.

The four-bedroom family home has been extended and it is presented in move-in condition, with attractive interior design and desirable features, such as four-panel wooden doors. Photo: Garden Stirling Burnet

The dining room openly extends into this family room for relaxing evenings in.

The dining room openly extends into this family room for relaxing evenings in. Photo: Garden Stirling Burnet

