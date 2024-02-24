Commuters will jump at the chance to own this gorgeous detached Dunbar house, a stone's throw from the seafront and the local golf course, on the market at offers over £520,000. The four-bedroom Oliver Villa at Mayville Park has been extended and it is presented in move-in condition, with attractive interior design and desirable features, such as four-panel wooden doors. It boasts three reception rooms and two bathrooms, as well as private parking and a south-facing, family-friendly garden. To book a viewing at this property, call 01620 825368 or click here.