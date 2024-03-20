Edinburgh for sale: Converted two-bedroom steading in Brunstane with a cosy cottage feel and sleek interiors

Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:42 GMT

A converted two-bedroom steading in Brunstane, with a cosy cottage feel and sleek, chic interiors, is currently up for sale at offers over £335,000.

The property at 35 Brunstane Road South has been meticulously maintained and tastefully upgraded by its present owners and boasts flexiable accommodation of considerable character and style. It includes an entrance hall, lounge with wood burning stove and glazed double doors to the sunny enclosed private garden, an open plan quality fitted kitchen area with integrated appliances and breakfast bar, cloakroom/WC, two double bedrooms and a bathroom with shower. It is anticipated that this home will prove to be of particular interest to a variety of buyers and early viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate what is on offer. To view this property, call VMH on 0131 253 2964 or book an appointment online.

This Beautifully presented End Terraced Villa forms part of this handsome stone-built steading conversion in a quiet position in this popular and mature residential district to the east of the city centre.

1. 35 Brunstane Road South, Edinburgh

35 Brunstane Road South, Edinburgh

The lounge with wood burning stove and glazed double doors to the sunny enclosed private garden.

2. Lounge

Lounge

There is an area of enclosed private garden ground which enjoys a flood of natural light and a good measure of privacy and seclusion, with private residents car parking adjacent.

3. Garden

Garden

The open plan quality fitted kitchen area with integrated appliances and breakfast bar. The property sale includes the integrated white goods (fridge/freezer, oven, hob, microwave, washing machine and dishwasher) curtains, blinds, wardrobe in bedroom 2 and garden shed.

4. Kitchen

Kitchen

