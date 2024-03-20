The property at 35 Brunstane Road South has been meticulously maintained and tastefully upgraded by its present owners and boasts flexiable accommodation of considerable character and style. It includes an entrance hall, lounge with wood burning stove and glazed double doors to the sunny enclosed private garden, an open plan quality fitted kitchen area with integrated appliances and breakfast bar, cloakroom/WC, two double bedrooms and a bathroom with shower. It is anticipated that this home will prove to be of particular interest to a variety of buyers and early viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate what is on offer. To view this property, call VMH on 0131 253 2964 or book an appointment online.