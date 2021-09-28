Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Objectors to the plans to replace part of a low separating fence with a higher one claimed there were vandalism issues at the site and said the higher barrier would reduce natural light and “worsen and existing situation”.

East Lothian planners however said claims of issues at the properties in the conservation area of New Winton, near Tranent, were matters for “civil proceedings” or the police and had no bearing on their decision.

The house and fence at the centre of the wrangle.

And they approved the raising of the fence ruling it would not impact on neighbours’ light or be out of character with the conservation area.

In a planning officers report into the plans two objectors were said to have opposed the fence.

The report said that among the objections were claims the submitted drawings were wrong putting a greenhouse, playhouse and shrubbery in the applicant’s garden in the wrong place.

There were also concerns that “the objector does not wish for anybody other than council workers being on their property to erect the proposed fencing” and asked “would a neighbour be legally allowed to paint the fence on their side of the property”.

Officials said: “The comments received regarding issues of vandalism and on-going neighbour relations are not material planning consideration.

“It would be for the council’s protective services nd/or Police Scotland to investigate any allegations of vandalism, antisocial behaviour or nuisance.”

