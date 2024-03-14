This is a unique and imposing detached family villa which occupies a large enviable plot and benefits from large garage/workshop, driveway and is set within beautifully maintained mature gardens which enjoy a high degree of privacy. To the front of the property there is a driveway which provides off-street parking and leads to a large garage/workshop.This is a unique and imposing detached family villa which occupies a large enviable plot and benefits from large garage/workshop, driveway and is set within beautifully maintained mature gardens which enjoy a high degree of privacy. To the front of the property there is a driveway which provides off-street parking and leads to a large garage/workshop.
Edinburgh for sale: Four/ five bedroom Craiglockhart villa with beautiful gardens and quirky details

Edinburgh home would make a dream family home

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 14th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT

This Craiglockhart villa is unique and incredibly impressive, with abundant space, beautiful gardens and quirky details that make it seriously special.

Currently up for sale at offers over £825,000, 6 Craiglockhart Drive North is a wonderful four/ five-bedroom family home which extends to an impressive 3000 square feet, not including the garage/workshop. The property has been well maintained by the current owners and provides spacious and flexible family accommodation over three floors and enjoys superb views of the local area.

To arrange a viewing, call Lindsays on 0131 253 2327 or book an appointment online.

On the second floor there is a superb family room with balcony, which enjoys a beautiful outlook, and eaves storage. The property has full gas central heating with the exception of the utility room and garden room/sitooterie and full double glazing with the exception of two windows in the hall.

1. Family room

There is a large sun room which also enjoys a pleasant outlook and gives access to the garden.

2. Sun room

To the rear of the property there is an outstanding and beautifully maintained mature enclosed garden which enjoys a high degree of privacy. It has two lawns and is child friendly. There is a paved patio area and is ideal for entertaining. At the foot of the side garden there is a large garden shed. The rear garden has a wide variety of flowering plants, trees and shrubs. To the front of the property there is an attractive and easily maintained garden.

3. Garden

The formal dining room, which can be accessed from the hall and sun room.

4. Dining room

