This Craiglockhart villa is unique and incredibly impressive, with abundant space, beautiful gardens and quirky details that make it seriously special.
Currently up for sale at offers over £825,000, 6 Craiglockhart Drive North is a wonderful four/ five-bedroom family home which extends to an impressive 3000 square feet, not including the garage/workshop. The property has been well maintained by the current owners and provides spacious and flexible family accommodation over three floors and enjoys superb views of the local area.
1. Family room
On the second floor there is a superb family room with balcony, which enjoys a beautiful outlook, and eaves storage. The property has full gas central heating with the exception of the utility room and garden room/sitooterie and full double glazing with the exception of two windows in the hall. Photo: Lindsays
2. Sun room
There is a large sun room which also enjoys a pleasant outlook and gives access to the garden. Photo: Lindsays
3. Garden
To the rear of the property there is an outstanding and beautifully maintained mature enclosed garden which enjoys a high degree of privacy. It has two lawns and is child friendly. There is a paved patio area and is ideal for entertaining. At the foot of the side garden there is a large garden shed. The rear garden has a wide variety of flowering plants, trees and shrubs. To the front of the property there is an attractive and easily maintained garden. Photo: Lindsays
4. Dining room
The formal dining room, which can be accessed from the hall and sun room. Photo: Lindsays
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.